Mildred "Eileen" Eifert, 82-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away February 23, 2023 at home.
Funeral services held at Grace Covenant Church on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 10:00 AM with Pastor William K. Smith, Sr. Caring for Eileen and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.
Mildred "Eileen" Eifert was born on February 5, 1941, in Swatara, MN to the late Melvin and Millie (McAninch) Pratt. She was married to James Eifert on March 28, 1992. Eileen received a Bachelor of Arts from Metropolitan State University on May 10, 1999. Eileen's hobbies include reading, playing golf and attending her grandchildren's events.
Eileen is survived by her daughter, Sandi (Craig) Stalmer; son, Robert North; brother, John (Judy) Pratt; grandchildren, Shaundra North, Zack Banegas, Quinn North, Bailey Stalmer, Renee Stalmer and Sadie Stalmer; four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Eileen was preceded in death by her husband, James Eifert; daughter, Shari North; mother, Millie Pratt; father, Melvin Pratt; sisters, Lorraine Coleman and Dorothy (Nat) Sando; brother Robert, (Karin) Pratt.
