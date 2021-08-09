Michelle "Shelly" Jean Melin

Michelle Jean Melin, age 58 of Little Falls, MN, passed away on August 2, 2021. She was born on July 25, 1963 to George and Virginia (Bzdok) Tillman in Little Falls, MN. A private memorial with family and friends has been held. She married Michael Melin on July 18, 1989. Together they adopted seven Canine kids. Michelle is preceded in death by her father, George Tillman; grandparents, Joseph and Cecelia Tillman, Steve and Anna Bzdok; aunts and uncles and cousins. She is survived by husband, Michael; mother, Virginia; brothers, Michael Tillman (Deb), Mark Tillman, and Matthew Tillman; many nieces and nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

