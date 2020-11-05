Mike A. Nelson, 51 year old resident of Swanville, MN, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at his residence. A funeral service was held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN with Rev. Keith Thompson officiating. Burial took place at Bearhead Cemetery in Pillsbury, MN. A visitation was held on Wednesday and Thursday at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. There was a luncheon and celebration of life for Mike to follow the burial at the Sobieski Community Center. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Mike was born on August 21, 1969 in St. Paul, MN to Roger and Diane (Sharon) Nelson. He attended school in Royalton, MN where he graduated with the Class of 1987. While in High School, Mike participated in FFA and he competed in the state conference. Mike was united in marriage to Lisa Gradin on February 10, 2013 in Swanville, MN. He was a self-employed carpenter for many years doing roofing, siding and other carpentry work. Mike enjoyed collecting antiques, guns and doing woodworking. He was an avid outdoorsman that found time to hunt wild game and agates. Mike loved taking trips to the North Shore and was a history trivia buff. He was a member of the Sobieski Lions Club and always enjoyed a good cocktail. Mike was an amazing grandfather and will be forever missed by many. Mike is survived by wife, Lisa Nelson of Swanville, MN; parents, Roger and Diane Nelson of Little Falls, MN; children, Meghan (Todd) Waldoch of Cushing, MN, Maranda Nelson of Royalton, MN and Mitchell Nelson of Fort Ripley, MN; step-children, Jennifer (Myron) Kottschade of Burtrum, MN and Brittney Walter of Swanville, MN; grandchildren, Drake Waldoch, Lillian Waldoch, Mack Kottschade, and Mason Kottschade; sister, Darla (Frank Sterzinger) Nelson of Eagan, MN; previous wife, Vicki Johnston of St. Joseph, MN; nephew, Trevor Sterzinger; and beloved dog, Felina. Mike was preceded in death by grandparents, Bud & Lorraine Sharon and Wilbur & Alice Nelson and step-son, Matthew Walter.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.