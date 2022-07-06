Michael Vincent Waytashek, 55-year-old resident of Little Falls, died Sunday, July 3, 2022 as the result of Side by Side accident.
Mass of Christian Burial held on Saturday, July 9 at 10:30 A.M. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Belle Prairie. Visitation held from 4:00-8:00 P.M. on Friday, July 8 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls and from 9:00-10:30 A.M. on Saturday, July 9 at the church.
Michael Vincent Waytashek was born April 19, 1967 in Little Falls, MN to Vincent and Shirley (Rocheleau) Waytashek. Michael grew up in Belle Prairie Township, Morrison County, MN. He attended Little Falls Community Schools and graduated with the class of 1985. After completing his schooling, he attended Staples Vocational School in the Diesel Mechanic. He also attended St. Cloud State for a short time in the aviation program. Mike worked as a Heavy Equipment operator with the Forty Niners Union for the last 15 years working all over the Midwest. He was everyone's go-to mechanic; if it had a motor he could certainly figure it out!
Mike was known as an untamed free spirited individual who earned the nicknames of Slider and 3 Wheeler by his friends. He lived life to fullest or was it the fastest. He enjoyed riding snowmobiles with family, three wheelers and ultra-lite airplanes, smoking meats on his new smoker, spinning the wheels on his 1981 Pontiac Firebird and 1969 Dodge Charger. Mike was a member of the Sunset Riders Saddle Club and the Forty Niners Union.
Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Shirley Waytashek of Little Falls; siblings, Merle (Maria) Waytashek of Little Falls, Michelle Warnberg of Little Falls, Sheree Evenson of Pillager, Terry Schroeder of Becker, and Brad (Lori) Waytashek of Little Falls; nephews and nieces, Hasten Warnberg, Melissa Waytashek, Mary Waytashek, Kyle Schroeder, Karen Schroeder, Shane Evenson, Cole Evenson, Rachel Waytashek, Andrew Waytashek; great nieces, Jade and Brynn Warnberg; cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Vincent Waytashek and brother-in-law, Charles "Charlie" Warnberg.
Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is Cherishing the Memory and Celebrating Life of Mike. 320-632-4393
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.