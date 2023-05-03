Michael Watercott, age 72 of St. Cloud, passed away April 30, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family.
Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at New Life Church in Foley. Visitation will be from 4 to 8:00 PM, Monday, May 8, 2023 at the Foley Funeral Home and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday. Burial with full Military Honors will be at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.
Michael Joseph Watercott was born June 10, 1950 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Adrian and Angeline (Novak) Watercott. He graduated from Foley High School, class of 1968. He was a US Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. He married Elaine Regnier and they had two sons; Chad and Clayton. He later married Marlene Bue and had a son, Carly together. On August 1, 1998 he married Judy Landowski at St. Micheal's Catholic Church in Buckman. Michael farmed and raised cattle south of Duelm and worked construction, owning and operating Watercott Construction for many years. His work was his hobby and he enjoyed spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Judy of St. Cloud and their children, Gracie, Noah, Faith and Henry, all at home; sons, Chad (Melissa) of St. Cloud, Clayton of Anoka, and Carly (Amanda) of Pierz. He is also survived by his brothers, Mark of Albany and Jim (Brenda) of Opole; a sister, Chris (Ron) Jurek of Peoria, AZ; grandchildren, Brandelyn Jonas, Weston, Olivia, Cora, Shay and a great-grandchild, Gryfinn.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers and sister, Nicholas, Gerard, Mary and other infant siblings.
