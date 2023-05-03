Michael Watercott, age 72 of St. Cloud, passed away April 30, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family.

Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at New Life Church in Foley. Visitation will be from 4 to 8:00 PM, Monday, May 8, 2023 at the Foley Funeral Home and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday. Burial with full Military Honors will be at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

