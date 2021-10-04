Preceded in death by parents, Victor and Florence; brother, James; sister, Mary Piper; and sister-in-law, Cheryl.
Survived by sister, Victoria (Lloyd) Bartel; brother, Thomas; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Michael loved hunting and fishing with family and friends, and will be missed by all.
Memorial service held Saturday, October 9 at Mueller-Bies Funeral Home in Roseville, MN. Private interment MN State Veterans Cemetery-Camp Ripley.
