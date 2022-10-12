Michael "Mike" Frank Skappel, age 63, resident of Little Falls, MN passed away October 7, 2022, at Fair Oaks Lodge in Wadena, MN.
Mike was an amazingly strong man that fought through many health issues during his life and went peacefully to be with his loved ones.
Per Mike's wishes, Mike will be cremated and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Caring for Mike and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Little Falls, MN.
Mike was born on June 30, 1959, in Winona, MN to the late Donald and Marion (Schueler) Skappel. He was united in marriage to Jennifer "Jenny" Lee Frank on June 11, 1983, at the Redeemer Lutheran Church in Winona, MN. Mike and Jenny resided in Winona, MN until they moved up north in 1986. Mike and Jenny built their home in Little Falls and had three children. During that time, Mike started working for the Crestliner Boat factory in Little Falls, MN where he continued to work for many years. He was friends with many and loved by lots. Mike had a special place in his heart for kids and was called "Papa" by many. Mike enjoyed fishing, duck hunting, deer hunting, all Minnesota sports (especially the Vikings), and spending time with his family. Mike was extremely close with his wife, three children, son-in-law, and four granddaughters and enjoyed spending time with them as much as possible.
Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Jenny Skappel; his three children, Danielle (Christopher) Sobania of Little Falls, Michael L. Skappel (special friend Victoria Fulda) of Little Falls, and Nicole Skappel of Little Falls; four granddaughters, Kinzie Sobania, Lexie Sobania, Harlie Sobania, and Madison Skappel; father-in-law, Lloyd Frank; brothers, Gary (Nola) Skappel and Rick (Melody) Skappel; brother-in-law, Jeff Frank; sister, Gayle (Steve) Lawrence; sisters-in-law, Jessica Frank and Kimmer Skappel; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Marion Skappel; mother-in-law, Sandra Frank; brother, Randy Skappel; and sister, Mary (Steve) Evans.
