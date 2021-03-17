Michael "Mike" George Gerling

Michael George Gerling passed away 2 Jan 2020 in Parkland, WA. Mike was born on 4 Jun 1939 in Long Prairie, MN to Ruth (Hartman) and Russell Gerling. During his early life, he lived in New Brunswick, NJ where his father worked during WWII. After the war, his family moved to Randall, MN where he resided until 1957. After graduation from Little Falls Community High School, he joined the US Navy (1957-1960) serving at Great Lakes Naval Base, IL and Japan. Upon his discharge from the Navy, he relocated to Lewiston, ID where he worked for the Golden Ranch Supply and the Clearwater Tissue Mill. It was in Lewiston that Mike met his future wife Sharon Christiansen. They were married on 24 Jun 1965 in Clarkston, WA. From that marriage they were blessed with two boys, Galen and Alan. He then started his own business - Special-T (electrostatic painting) in Parkland, WA serving the Tacoma area. In his retirement, Mike loved hunting, fishing, visiting the local casinos and watching Braves and Mariners baseball. He is survived by his wife of 54 years Sharon, his two sons Galen (Kristin) Gerling and Alan Gerling, a grandson Trevor (Julie) Gerling, two sisters Sheri Carroll and Shirlene (Les) Chisholm, one brother Russell “Bud” (Cheryl) Gerling. He was preceded in death by his parents Russell and Ruth Gerling, and a brother Gerald (Ruby) Gerling. He is greatly missed by all. Due to the COVID 19 virus, a funeral service for Mike will be held at a date to be announced.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.