Michael "Mike" Joseph Bursch, 54-year-old resident of Brainerd, MN, formerly of Royalton, MN, passed away Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at the St. Cloud Hospital.
A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls at 11:00 A.M. A visitation will be on Monday, November 22, 2021 at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls from 4:00 - 8:00 P.M. and on Tuesday from 10:00 - 11:00 A.M. Caring for Mike and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Little Falls.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.