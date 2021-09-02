Michael Lynn Opsal, 64, was born in Mpls, MN on May 28, 1957 to Oscar and Lila (Martfeld) Opsal. Mike and his father owned a steel business and on the side he worked for his best friend, Bob Fussy, doing concrete work. In 1998, Mike and Bob purchased the Rum Shack Bar and Grill. Mike later became sole-owner where he owned and operated the bar for about 10 years. Mike enjoyed fishing, hunting, bowling, pool league, playing cards, and hanging out with friends and family. Mike had a big heart and was always willing to help everyone he met. He is survived by his daughters, Leah Opsal and JoAnn Opsal (Dain Friedrichs); his mother, Lila Wilson and step-father, Jack Wilson; his sister Connie Opsal; his half-brother, Ozzie Lynn Opsal (Julie); his grandchildren, Kasey, Wyatt and Josie; his four step siblings and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Oscar “Ozzie” Opsal and grandparents. A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, Sept. 11 at the Grub and Pub in Ramey, MN at 4 pm.
