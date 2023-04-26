Michael Jaworski, age 76, of Onamia, MN, passed away on April 19, 2023.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Onamia, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any memorials/contributions be made to your local humane society.
Michael was born on August 4, 1946, in Saint Paul, MN to Dolores (Robotnik) and Frank Jaworski. Mike served as a paratrooper medic in Vietnam, where he was awarded the Purple Heart and Bronze Star medals. He received a Bachelor's degree from the University of Minnesota. He worked as an occupational therapist, volunteering for several years with medical relief programs in Central America. Mike had many hobbies, including ceramics, painting, stained glass, and woodworking, and excelled in every one of them. He enjoyed working on these hobbies in Minnesota as well as Arizona, where he and his wife, Betty, spent several winters. Mike met Betty, one of his patients, while working as an occupational therapist. When given the choice of his job or Betty, he chose the love of his life, Betty. He chose wisely.
Mike enjoyed gardening, carpentry, sailing, and boating and was an excellent craftsman.
Mike is survived by his wife, Betty; brothers, Roy and Eugene; sisters, Shirley and Rita; brother-in-law, Alan; children, Wendy, Dedee, Richard, Tyson, and Christopher and their families; and his sheepadoodle pup, Lucy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dolores (Robotnik) and Frank Jaworski; his sister, Mary Anne; and his schnoodle, Sadie.
