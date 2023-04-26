Michael Jaworski, age 76, of Onamia, MN, passed away on April 19, 2023.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Onamia, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any memorials/contributions be made to your local humane society.

