Michael E. Coppes, 69 year old resident of Little Falls, MN passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A Private Family Service will be held. Burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls. Military Rites will be conducted the Little Falls American Legion Post #46. Michael is survived by his wife, Karen Coppes; mother, Virginia (Don) Bienz; sister, Janet (Eric) Bienz; daughter, Kristie (Chad) Eich; sons, Kenneth Coppes, Kyle (Dina) Coppes and 9 grandchildren. Michael was preceded in death by his father, Cecil Coppes; father-in-law, Fred Block and mother-in-law, Margaret Block.
