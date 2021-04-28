Merlin Thurk, age 85 of Hillman, MN, passed away peacefully on April 22, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Susie; sister, Virginia Olson; brother, Bill Thurk; brothers-in-law, Ole Veaasen and Oscar Olson. Merlin is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, June; daughters, Jennifer Thurk, Sandy (John) Bauer; grandsons, Hunter Morberg, Max and Will Bauer; sister, Marian Veaasen and many friends and family. Merlin graduated from Mound High School in 1953 and worked in the molded rubber manufacturing business in the Twin Cities for 30 years. He “retired” and worked for Dundee Nursery for 10 years. He owned various properties in Hillman, MN since the 1950s, settling there in 2003. He met June Nelson in 1965 at work and they married in 1966. Merlin and June loved to travel, they took cruises to the Panama Canal and Alaska and traveled to Hawaii as well. He loved to do woodworking, never met a tomato he didn’t want to grow, and made the best lefse and bread around. Merlin will be missed for his volunteer work and contributions to the community. Private services will be held. Arrangements made by Shelley Funeral Chapel, Onamia, MN. Memorials preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.