Mercedes Mary Clare (Mrozik) Schultz, age 81, a resident of Little Falls, MN, died April 6, 2021. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on April 23 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. There will be a visitation two hours prior. Mercedes Mary Clare Schultz was born March 24, 1940 in Little Falls, MN to the late John S. and Julia E. (Matzko) Mrozik. She resided in the Little Falls area nearly all of her life. She attended District 24 (Brickyard) Grade school and was a 1958 graduate of St. Francis High School. She was united in marriage to David R. Schultz in 1960 and the union was blessed with eight children. She returned to school in 1988 and received her training as a Chiropractic Technician. Over the years, she was employed at Rush’s Chicken Shack (7 years), the West Side Café (19 years) and for Dr. T.G. Heim, D.C. at the Family Chiropractic Center. She was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish and a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Christian Mothers. Held offices of Vice-President and President of OLOL Christian Mothers, served as volunteer CCD teacher for ten years. Helped organize the grass-roots organization Concerned Citizens of Morrison County and served as Secretary for a number of years. Was Secretary of her Chiropractic Technician Class. She was also Monday Senior Bowling League Secretary for many years. Her favorite past times were dancing, bowling, sewing and crafting. Her most cherished moments were those spent with her grandchildren, children and friends. She is survived by three sons, Ricardo D. Schultz (Denise Pollard), Douglas J. Schultz (Paula) and Dennis J. Schultz (Sara); five daughters, Judith L. Fredrick (Cyrill), Charis Rudolph (Rodney), Christine Eggerth (Scott), Theresa Blaisdell (Donald) and Gayla Kroll (Nathan Strobel); many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren and lifelong friend Alphonse Pollock. She was preceded in death by her parents. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Randall.
