Melvin J. Schmidtbauer, 78-year-old resident of Pierz, MN, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, January 3, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierz, MN, at 11 a.m., with Father Kenneth Popp officiating. Burial will take place at St. Joseph’s Parish Cemetery in Pierz, MN. A visitation will be on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN, from 4 to 8 p.m., and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday at the church. Military Rites will be conducted by the Pierz American Legion Post #341. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN, (320)632-5242.
Melvin J. Schmidtbauer
To plant a tree in memory of Melvin Schmidtbauer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.