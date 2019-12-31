Melvin J. Schmidtbauer, 78-year-old resident of Pierz, MN, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, January, 3, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierz, MN, at 11 a.m., with Father Kenneth Popp officiating. Burial will take place at St. Joseph’s Parish Cemetery in Pierz, MN. A visitation will be on Thursday, January, 2, 2020 at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN, from 4 to 8 p.m., and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday at the church. Military Rites will be conducted by the Pierz American Legion Post #341. Melvin Joseph Schmidtbauer was born on July 10, 1941 to Math and Mary (Hoheisel) Schmidtbauer. Melvin was the seventh of 11 children. He grew up on the family farm south of Pierz and it was there that he learned his lifelong work ethic. Melvin married Pamela Rebischke on August 27, 1965. Together they had two daughters, Jane and Lori. He proudly served his country in the US Army and was honorably discharged in 1966. Melvin earned his living working with farm implement sales and construction. He owned and operated R & S Farm Equipment in Pierz with his late father-in-law, Fred Rebischke and then worked at Tri-City Paving until his retirement in 2015. Melvin appreciated the value of a hard day’s work. He enjoyed “checking town out,” visiting with family and friends and cooking with his daughters and grandchildren; usually a special dish from his childhood days and always enough to share with those he cared about most. A storyteller was Melvin! He enjoyed reminiscing about his childhood on the farm and explaining the family bloodlines to the younger generations. Some (most) of the stories that he told could be questioned for their credibility, as he could make anything sound factual! Melvin was naturally ingenuitive, a problem solver, and he was pretty good at “pushing buttons” to get people riled up. He liked a good joke and enjoyed making wise cracks, bringing laughter and smiles to his listening audience. It would also be important to Melvin to mention the many, very close friends that he had in and around the Pierz area. Some of his closest friends ranged in age from under age 10 to those older than himself. Please know that he sincerely valued those friendships! Melvin is survived by his daughters, Jane (Jeff) Brunn of Sauk Rapids and Lori (Randy) Schweitzberger of Baxter; grandchildren, Sarah and Lizzie Brunn, Logan and Kiera Schweitzberger; siblings, Leon, Larry (Helen) Schmidtbauer, Lorae Vardas, Carol (Norman) Hamann, Alban (Donella) Schmidtbauer; sister-in-law, Bernadette Schmidtbauer; brother-in-law, James Zimmerman and many nieces and nephews. Melvin was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Pamela; infant siblings, Math, (twins) Richard and Marie; brother, Alan; and sister, Lois.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.