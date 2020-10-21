Melvin H. Ehrenberg, 79-year-old resident of Royalton, MN, formerly of Upsala, MN, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls, MN. A Private Funeral Service will be held at Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Upsala, MN. Burial will be at Moses Dane Cemetery. A Public visitation will be held Friday, October 23, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday at Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Upsala. MDH guidelines requiring masks and social distancing will be followed. Melvin Herbert Ehrenberg was born on January 9, 1941 in Little Falls, MN to the late Arthur and Ida (Unger) Ehrenberg. He was united in marriage to Darlene Erickson on July 11, 1959 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Grey Eagle, MN. The couple resided in Minneapolis, MN for 10 years, where Melvin worked at a box company and a pickle factory. They moved to Upsala in 1970. Melvin worked as a mechanic at Upsala Motors for 35 years. He retired in 2005 so he could take care of his wife, Darlene when she became ill, until her passing in August of that year. Melvin enjoyed working on his 30 acre hobby farm and riding his horse, Major. Deer hunting and fishing were two of his favorite pursuits. He also enjoyed dancing at the Golden Eagle, and traveling in his later years. Melvin loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Melvin was well known in the community for his jokes with a “twinkle in his eye.” Melvin is survived by his daughter, Vicki (Willie) Sobania of Royalton, MN; sons, Don (Lori) Ehrenberg of Upsala, MN and David (special friend, Jane) Ehrenberg of St. Martin, MN; brother, Marvin Ehrenberg of Coon Rapids, MN; sister, Darlene Palm of Burtrum, MN; grandchildren, Angie Gleisner, Chris (Danielle) Sobania, Neil (Chelsea) Ehrenberg, Heather (Justin) Kaiser, Nathan Ehrenberg, Elaine Ehrenberg, and Ben Ehrenberg; great-grandchildren, Blake, Aaron, Taylor, Peyton, Kinzie, Lexie, Harlie, Khloe, Leila and Emmitt; special friend, Carol Erickson; and other family and friends. Melvin was preceded in death by his wife, Darlene of 46 years; parents, Arthur and Ida Ehrenberg; sister, Joyce Hahn; brothers-in-law, Scott Palm and Jerry Hahn.
