Melissa "Lou Lou" T. Waskosky, 39-year-old resident of Fort Ripley, MN, passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at her home in Fort Ripley.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, March 7, 2022 at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN with David Sperstad officiating. Burial and military honors will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls, MN. A visitation will be held from 2:00-6:00 PM. on Sunday and from 10:00-11:00 A.M. on Monday at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Caring for Melissa and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.
Melissa Teresa "Lou Lou" Waskosky (Gustafson), age 39, was a beautiful wife, sister, daughter, aunt, godmother and friend to all. She graced this world with her birth on July 15, 1982, and unexpectedly stole everyone's hearts when she left on March 1, 2022. Lou Lou was born to a loving family when Barb, Steve and her sister Stephy celebrated her and her twin sister Shell Bell's arrival, in the summer of '82. Melissa was raised and attended school in the Little Falls area. The twins were actively involved with the swim team, and Melissa Softball, which held her heart. She wore the number 3, following in the footsteps of Papa Gus, and her beloved older sister Stephy, as they both wore # 13 and hailed as "the vacuum" of the softball field.
Melissa attended college for graphic design and swore an oath to the United States Army in 1999. While serving her country, she was deployed with the 142nd Engineers 2003-2004 and again deployed with the 851st Engineers 2007-2008. Some notable awards she received are Meritorious Service Medal, two Army Commendation Medals, Army Achievement Medal, four Non-Commissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbons, two Army Overseas Service Ribbons, Army Reserve Components Overseas Training Ribbon, Armed Forces Reserve Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service medal, and two Iraq Campaign medals.
Melissa married Benny in 2011, and they provided a loving home to their fur babies, Skippy and Lucy. They enjoyed fishing, camping and spending quality time with family and loved ones.
Melissa loved woodworking, riding four-wheeler and was an active Life Time Member of the Randall VFW Post 9073 where she honorably served as the Post Adjutant. She loved being outdoors, sitting around a bonfire, playing cribbage and other card games, attending concerts with her loved ones, fixing the unthinkable, and sharing her unbelievable heart and soul with those blessed to be in her existence. She never truly needed anyone the way she lived, but everyone always needed her.
Melissa is survived by husband, Benny Waskosky of Fort Ripley, MN; father, Steven Gustafson of Herman, MN; sisters, Stephy (Jason) Lickteig of Little Falls, MN and Michelle (Adam) Hanson of Hancock, MN; nephews, Taylor Hanson, Carter Hanson, Silas Hanson, River Lickteig, and Ryker Lickteig; brothers-in-law, Randy (Regina) Waskosky of Pelican Rapids, MN and Teresa (Adrian) Erickson of Wadena, MN; fur babies, Lucy and Skippy; longtime friend, Beans and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Melissa was preceded in death by mother, Barbara Gustafson and grandparents, Granny and Grumpy Waite and Sherry and Donald Gustafson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.