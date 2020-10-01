Matthew Vogelsang, 30-year-old resident of Little Falls died Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames, Iowa. A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 2 at 1 p.m. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. A visitation will be held from 12 p.m. until the hour of the service on Friday at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service. Matthew Vogelsang was born on November 5, 1989 in Minneapolis, MN to Brian and Jacquelyn (Fredenburg) Vogelsang. He grew up in the Minneapolis area. As a young man, the family moved to Little Falls, where he attended the Little Falls Middle School. He attended Highland Park High School in St. Paul, MN. He enjoyed fishing, basketball, roller blading, mud bogging and monster trucks. He worked for Doug’s Tree Service for the last 10 years. He traveled all over the U.S. with his Doug’s Tree Service family. He will be missed by all his buddies!! Left to cherish his memory are his father, Brian of Olivia, MN; brothers, Jason Luxem of Olivia, MN, Justin (Tiffany Hutton) of Olivia, MN; aunts, Audrey Luxem of Olivia, MN, Patty (Ed) Rham of Olivia, MN; uncles, Jeff Vogelsang of Olivia, MN, Jerry Vogelsang of St. Cloud; cousin, Tanya (Rob) Johnson of Stacy, MN; boss and special friends, Doug and Becky Coffelt and their sons, Brandon and Derek Plante of Little Falls and many extended family and friends of Matthew. He was preceded in death by his mom, Jacquelyn Vogelsang on July 23, 2002. The arrangements for Matthew are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service, 320-632-4393.
