Matthew K. Strempke, 37-year-old resident of Medford, MN, formerly of Little Falls, MN, passed away Friday, April 23, 2021 at the Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina, MN. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 3, 2021, at Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN with Rev. David Sperstad officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Monday at the Shelley Funeral Chapel. Matthew Kyle Strempke was born on February 2, 1984 in Little Falls, MN to Vicky (Harris) and John “Jack” Strempke. He grew up in Cushing, MN and attended Little Falls schools, where he made many friends. Matthew cherished memories he made with his family. He was united in marriage to Kris Olson on May 1, 2009, which began in high school. Matthew was a loving father, husband, sibling, son, and friend. He was loyal to those he loved and was committed to his children, for whom he would do anything. He loved fishing and enjoyed breeding and raising Cichlids. He also loved finding old things and restoring them, doing many different kinds of art projects, antiquing, video games, movies, and most of all, spending time with his family. Matthew is survived by his wife, Kris; children, Morgan Strempke (17) and Jayda Strempke (11); parents, Vicky and Jack Strempke; brother, Ernie (Marie) Strempke; sisters, Jackie (Bruce) Podtburg, Margaret (Robin) Ropp, Jamie (Alex) Corey and Suzanne Strempke and many nieces and nephews. Matthew was preceded in death by his brother, Erick Strempke; grandmother, Margaret Senlycki and grandfather, John E. Strempke.
