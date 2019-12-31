MaryAnn Bartlett, 80-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital. She was surrounded by her daughters, Renae and Michele and her sister, Carol. A Funeral Service will be held at 12 noon on Friday, January 3, 2019 at Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls. Burial will be at the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery north of Little Falls. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 12 noon Friday in the chapel. MaryAnn was born on March 28, 1939 in Windom, MN to John and Dorothy Martin. MaryAnn was the oldest of six children. She spent her childhood in Windom and Mountain Lake, MN. Moving to St. Cloud in 1960, Maryanne raised four daughters Cheryl, Dawn, Renae and Michele. Maryann is a member of the Riverside Bible Church in Little Falls, MN, which she loved to attend. She lived in California for 23 years, working in the Accounting/Finance field, and later became the owner and operator of MaryAnn’s Day Care. She returned to Little Falls 19 years ago, where she married Clifford Ratzlaff on October 17, 2009. MaryAnn’s hobbies were cooking and baking and she loved to try new recipes. She also spent a lot of time canning fruits, vegetables, jams, soups, pie fillings, the majority from their garden. Cliff and MaryAnn loved to take long drives in the country stopping for picnic lunches. They loved to entertain people with home cooked meals in her home. Her family paid this tribute to her, “MaryAnn was one of the kindest people you could ever meet, she opened her heart and home to anyone, her smile and laugh were infectious, she will be sorely missed.” MaryAnn is survived by her husband, Clifford Ratzlaff; three daughters, Cheryl (Virgil) Villanueva of Pahrump, NV, Renae (Bill) Quon of Morgan Hill, CA and Michele Schendzielos (Donny Schlichting) of Sauk Rapids, MN; 12 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; three sisters, Carol Budde, Phyllis Larson and MaryLou Willard; two sisters-in-law, Marlene Williams and Joyce Bartlett; brother Dave Martin; brother-in-law, Gerald Bartlett and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and friends. MaryAnn was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Lyle Williams; second husband, Wallace Bartlett; daughter, Dawn; sister, Betty and brother, Sam.
