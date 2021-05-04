Mary Otremba, age 60 of Foley, MN, passed away May 1, 2021 at her home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Buckman, MN at 11 a.m. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the church. Rev. Kenneth Popp will officiate and the burial will take place in the Parish Cemetery. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home. Mary Elizabeth Otremba was born September 29, 1960 in Little Falls, MN to Leo “Sandy” and Louise (Galama) Otremba. She was raised in Little Falls, MN and graduated from Little Falls Community High School, class of 1979. Mary worked at St. Cloud State University as an office manager, and also at St. Benedicts Senior Community as a dietary aide. She loved spending time outdoors enjoying nature, wildlife, and her cats. Mary also enjoyed many different types of music and loved to dance. She always looked forward to spending time with her family and friends. Mary took great pleasure in the simple things in life. She had a strong faith and was a devote Catholic. She was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Buckman, MN. She is survived by her brothers and sisters: Karen (Dale) Kutzorik of Clear Lake, Jean Otremba of Elmdale, Robert Otremba of Brainerd, James (Carol) Otremba of St. Cloud, Susan (Marcel) Pekarek of Foley, Richard Otremba of Hudson, WI, Allen (Rosie) Otremba of Hendersonville, TN, Kenneth (Jean) Otremba of Hastings, Gary (Anne’) Otremba of Princeton and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Ronald Otremba. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to the Poor Clare Monastery of Sauk Rapids.
