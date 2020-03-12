Mary Margaret Koll, age 73, of Little Falls, MN passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on March 11, 2020 at the St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls, MN. Mary was born on January 17, 1947 to the late Winifred and Rosalia May of Nicollet, MN. She graduated from Nicollet High School in 1965. Mary and Kenneth Koll were married on April 12, 1975, in Little Falls. They lived in many places over the years including West Virginia, Sardinia, Italy, Chicago, Illinois, and Wayzata, MN as Ken served in the United States Navy. Mary’s favorite past times were playing cards, doing crossword puzzles, and talking with family and friends. Mary was a very special soul to many. She had a great sense of humor and loved to play jokes on people. Mary is survived by her loving husband, of 44 years, Ken Koll; brother, Steven (Renae) May of Bemidji; sister-in-law, Maria of Deer River; special granddaughter, Heather of St. Cloud and many nieces, nephews, friends, and loved ones. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Winifred and Rosalia May; sisters, Donna (Butch) Brisk, Jeri (Raymond) Jansen, and Joan May; brothers, Peter and Bernard May. Committal service celebrating Mary’s life will be at Minnesota State Veteran Cemetery, Little Falls on Monday, March 16 at 11 a.m.
