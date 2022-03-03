Mary M. Larson, 79-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls.
A Memorial Service celebrating Mary's life will be announced at a later date. Mary will be laid to rest in the family cemetery plot in South Dakota. Caring for Mary and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Little Falls, MN. Any memorials should be designated for either College Scholarships awarded by St. Gabriel's Auxiliary and Alpha Delta Kappa, or to First Lutheran Church.
Mary Larson was the first child of Alfred and Violet Larson of Mt. Vernon, SD bringing them the joy and blessing of parenthood on July 19, 1942. Growing up in a small town in a family of five provided Mary with a foundation that made her a wonderful daughter, sister, educator, volunteer and friend for almost eight decades. Mary graduated from Mt. Vernon Public High School in 1960 and from Concordia College in Moorhead, MN in the Class of 1964. Her high school and college years were precious to her and she was a lifelong dedicated Concordia College Cobber.
Using her degree in Political Science, American History, and Physical Education and Health, she embarked on a 40 teaching career. Mary taught a year in Goodridge, MN and then found the Little Falls area schools and settled in for 39 more years. She taught middle school for 7 years and then 32 years at Little Falls High shaping the hearts and minds of many students, their sons and daughters, as well as some grandsons and granddaughters of former students. She taught social studies, religions of the world, physical education and health. She was the first Little Falls High School girls tennis coach and was a long-time cheerleading coach/advisor. She cared deeply for her students and was very proud of their accomplishments.
Mary retired from teaching in 2004 but did not sit still. She volunteered regularly and often at St. Gabriel's Hospital, at First Lutheran Church of Little Falls, with ADK, with the Flyers Athletic Boosters, and helped at many Flyer Athletic events, among many other things. She was always ready willing and able to lend a hand and get it done. In 2018, she was honored with the "Book of Good Deeds Award" for her extensive volunteer work. In 2020, she was inducted into the Flyers Hall of Fame for her long time support, coaching, and dedication.
Mary always enjoyed being with family and spoiling her nieces and nephews. Heading back to Mt. Vernon for holidays, summer trips, and reunions were always a priority. Mary grew up with two sisters, Ruth and Jean, and two brothers, Ray and Alan. She loved to read, she played clarinet in the high school band, and worked at the local soda fountain.
Mary is survived by her sister, Jean (Dennis) Haselhorst of Warner, SD; brothers, Ray (Linda) of Peoria, AZ and Alan (Donna) of Madison, WI; in addition to five nephews and three nieces; two great-nephews and six great-nieces.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Violet Larson; brother, Ronald and sister, Ruth.
Mary's family thanks everyone in Little Falls and across the Midwest that knew Mary for their deep friendship and kindness. Mary loved Little Falls and it was home to her.
