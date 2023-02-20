Mary M. Konen, 98-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at St. Otto's Care Center in Little Falls, MN.

Mass of Christian Burial was held at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, February 20, 2023 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Little Falls, MN with Father Patrick Hoeft officiating. Burial took place in the St. Joseph's Parish Cemetery in Pierz, MN. Visitation was held from 12:00-1:00 P.M. on Monday at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Little Falls, MN. Caring for Mary and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.

