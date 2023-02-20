Mary M. Konen, 98-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at St. Otto's Care Center in Little Falls, MN.
Mass of Christian Burial was held at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, February 20, 2023 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Little Falls, MN with Father Patrick Hoeft officiating. Burial took place in the St. Joseph's Parish Cemetery in Pierz, MN. Visitation was held from 12:00-1:00 P.M. on Monday at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Little Falls, MN. Caring for Mary and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.
Mary Magdalene Weber was born on April 13, 1924 in New Ulm, MN to the late John S. and Elizabeth (Dietz) Weber. At the age of 5, Mary moved with her family to Pierz, MN. During the summer months and after 8th grade graduation, she lived and worked for her grandparents in New Ulm.
In November of 1943, Mary went to Seattle, WA and was employed at Boeing Air Craft Plant, bucking rivets on the wings of the B-17 and B-29 bombers. In October of 1944, she enlisted in the WAC's (Women's Army Corp) air force. After basic training at Fort Des Moines, IA, Mary was stationed at Walker Air Force Base in Roswell, NM where she was honorably discharged as Cpl. T-5.
On August 17, 1946, she returned to Pierz and worked at Litke's Gamble store until December of 1947. On June 14, 1948, Mary was united in marriage to Alfred (Fritz) Konen at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz.
They then returned to Nevada where she was employed at Mineral County Hospital as an LPN, clinic nurse for Dr. John Denser. She also worked for Nevada Home Health and was a home health aide. While in Hawthorne, Al and Mary bought and remolded their house on their own. They were members of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Mary belonged to the Altar/Women's Guild, where she took care of the altar and did altar linens for 35 years. In 1984, Mary was chosen Chamber of Commerce Woman of the Year and in 1985 received the Citizen Award from the Elks Lodge #1704 in Hawthorne, NV. Mary retired from nursing in 1986.
In May of 1988, Mary and Al bought a home and moved back to Little Falls. Al passed away on November 16, 2000. In 2004, Mary moved to Park Place Apartments.
She enjoyed sewing, card playing, quilting, crocheting and tatting.
Mary is survived by siblings, Theresa "Terry" Zenner of Little Falls, MN and Stephen Weber of Stillwater, MN; sister-in-law, Mary Weber of St. Cloud, MN and many nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by parents, John and Elizabeth Weber; husband, Al Konen; siblings, John Francis Weber, Leo Weber, Ted Weber, Bernard Weber and Roger Weber.
