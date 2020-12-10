Mary Louise Knaack, 70-year-old resident of Princeton, MN, formerly of Little Falls, MN, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020 at her home in Princeton, MN. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN with Rev. David Sperstad officiating. Burial will take place in St. Mary’s Parish Cemetery in Little Falls, MN. A visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, December 14, 2020 and from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. The family of Mary asks those attending to please respect and follow COVID-19 guidelines with regards to social distancing and please wear a face covering. Funeral arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Mary was born November 16, 1950 to the late Donald and Rita Reis, Sr. in Little Falls, MN. She grew up with nine siblings, making life always full of fun and excitement. Mary was a very kind and patient person, this being known raising her four beautiful children, Neil, Todd, Tracy and Nicholas. She was always full of life and willing to help out wherever help was needed. She enjoyed house sitting for family, helping out with events, taking care of her fur-baby grandpuppies and above all, she absolutely loved every moment spent with her grandchildren. She lived for her 10 grandchildren, spending weekends with them, playing games, spending time at the park, and going on vacation with them. She adored them in every single way. Mary is survived by her four children, Neil and Karrie Knaack of Red Lake Falls, MN, Todd and Christie Knaack of Princeton, MN, Tracy Malwitz of Red Lake Falls, MN and Nicholas and Jennifer Knaack of Becker, MN; grandchildren, Joseph, Parker, Grace, John, Paul, Khloe, Madelyn, Philomena, Sullivan and Isadora; siblings, Patricia (Butch) Pysck, David (Janet) Reis, Michael (Diane) Reis, Donna (Alvin) Kalis, Donald, Jr. (Carol) Reis, Dennis (Louise) Reis, Paul (Tammy) Reis, Ward (Maryanne) Reis, Joseph (Jessica) Reis; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Mary was preceded in death by her loving parents, Donald and Rita Reis, Sr., niece, Cagney Reis and nephew, Tony Reis. In lieu of flowers, send donations to The American Cancer Society.
