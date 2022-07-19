Mary Lou Rutz, 89-year-old resident of Little Falls, formerly of Flensburg, MN, passed away on Monday, July 18, at the Little Falls Care Center.

A Mass of Christian Burial held Friday, July 22, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Flensburg with Fr. Ben Kociemba officiating. Visitation held at the church from 10:00-11:30 a.m. before Mass. Burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls on Monday, July 25, 2022 at 10 a.m.

