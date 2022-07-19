Mary Lou Rutz, 89-year-old resident of Little Falls, formerly of Flensburg, MN, passed away on Monday, July 18, at the Little Falls Care Center.
A Mass of Christian Burial held Friday, July 22, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Flensburg with Fr. Ben Kociemba officiating. Visitation held at the church from 10:00-11:30 a.m. before Mass. Burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls on Monday, July 25, 2022 at 10 a.m.
Mary Lou was born on August 11, 1932, to Alex and Mary (Piehowski) Kulus and lived on a farm near Flensburg throughout her childhood. She married Martin Rutz on September 22, 1958. Mary Lou and Martin were married for 50 years, making their home in Flensburg. She was a mother and homemaker and enjoyed cooking and baking, especially cookies, as well as an occasional trip to the casino with her sister or nieces, shopping, and visits from her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter Colleen (Roger) Stiller and son Tim Rutz; grandchildren Mike (Katy) Stiller, Rob (fiancée Kailyn) Stiller, and Matt Stiller; great granddaughter Aurora; and sister Lorraine Lapos.
She was preceded in death by her husband Martin in 2009; her parents; siblings Dorothy Czech, Eleanor Chock, Josephine Dzieweczynski, Adeline Dzieweczynski, Caroline Gwost, Alex Kulus Jr., Louie Kulus, Bernard Kulus, and Leonard Kulus.
Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is Cherishing the Memory and Celebrating the Life of Mary Lou. 320-632-4393
