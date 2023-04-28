Mary Kokett, 89-year-old resident of rural Little Falls, died Sunday, April 23, 2023 at her home.

Mass of Christian Burial held on Friday, April 28 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Sobieski, MN with Father Jimmy Joseph and Father David Maciej officiating. Burial held in the parish cemetery. Visitation held on Thursday, April 27 from 4:00-8:00 P.M. and from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Friday, April 28; all visitation times held at the church in Sobieski, MN.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.