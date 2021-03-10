Mary Kay Waytashek, 57-year-old resident of Pierz, MN, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021, at St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierz, with Fr. David Maciej officiating. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Friday at Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz. A Prayer Service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday. Mary Kay Waytashek was born on April 5, 1963 in Onamia, MN to Wilfred and Mary Lou (Robinson) Waytashek. She graduated from Pierz Healy High School in Pierz in 1981. Mary Kay then worked at Fingerhut in St. Cloud, MN until its closing in 2002. She was united in marriage to Jonathan Czech on September 27, 1999 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierz. They resided in Pierz and later they divorced. Mary Kay started working in 2003 at St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls, MN, in environmental services and worked there right up to her passing away. She was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2008. Mary Kay participated in a University of Minnesota research study on cancer treatment that led to FDA approval. She still battled with the cancer, taking various treatments until her passing. In her work at St. Gabriel’s Hospital, Mary Kay showed dedication to her work and a caring and thoughtfulness with others, especially her co-workers and hospital staff, who truly appreciated her. She enjoyed the family gatherings and the companionship of her dog, Jackson, otherwise known as “Timmy.” Mary Kay is survived by her mother, Mary Lou Waytashek; siblings, Pam (Shorty) Moser of Pierz, Jayme (Lisa) Waytashek of Brooklyn Park, MN, Byron (Laurette) Waytashek of Pierz, Bonnie (Thomas) Struffert of Sauk Rapids, MN, and Gary (Jennifer) Waytashek of Pierz; nieces and nephews. Mary Kay was preceded in death by her father, Wilfred Waytashek.
