Mary Jo Wimmer, age 65, died Thursday, February 23, 2023 at M-Fairview Health Hospital in Minneapolis, MN.
Mary was born to Leonard and Lucille (Wielinski) Wimmer in 1958 in Little Falls, MN. She graduated with her master's degree, was employed as a consultant and married Gregory Tuttle on December 20, 1980. Mary Jo and Greg also worked with the Peace Corps for two years. They settled in Grand Rapids, MN and raised their five children. Mary Jo was an animal lover, enjoyed spending time in her gardens and flowerbeds, and shopping. Her grandkids were the light of her life. Mary ran the bookstore in the library and worked in the Blackberry school. She was a member of the Blackberry Seventh Day Adventist Church and was a designer and trainer for the Blandin Community Leadership Program for 30 years.
Mary is preceded in death by per parents, Leonard and Lucille.
She is survived by her husband, Gregory Tuttle; daughters, Terra Tuttle, Casey Tuttle, Emijah Redding; sons, Joel Tuttle, Micah Tuttle; sister, Patricia Poster; brothers, Gerald, and Thomas Wimmer; and six grandchildren.
Visitation held Saturday, March 4 at Blackberry Seventh Day Adventist Church from 6-8 PM. A memorial service will be Sunday, March 5 at Zion Lutheran Church at 1 PM, a visitation will be one hour prior. Pastor Obed Matus will be officiating.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences, visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
