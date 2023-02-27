Mary Jo Wimmer

Mary Jo Wimmer, age 65, died Thursday, February 23, 2023 at M-Fairview Health Hospital in Minneapolis, MN.

Mary was born to Leonard and Lucille (Wielinski) Wimmer in 1958 in Little Falls, MN. She graduated with her master's degree, was employed as a consultant and married Gregory Tuttle on December 20, 1980. Mary Jo and Greg also worked with the Peace Corps for two years. They settled in Grand Rapids, MN and raised their five children. Mary Jo was an animal lover, enjoyed spending time in her gardens and flowerbeds, and shopping. Her grandkids were the light of her life. Mary ran the bookstore in the library and worked in the Blackberry school. She was a member of the Blackberry Seventh Day Adventist Church and was a designer and trainer for the Blandin Community Leadership Program for 30 years.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.