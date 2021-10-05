Mary Jane Kelash, age 87 of Gilman, passed away peacefully on October 2, 2021 at her home surrounded by her children.
Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM, Friday, October 8, 2021 at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Gilman with Rev. Matthew Langager officiating and burial in the parish cemetery. Visitation from 4 to 8:00 PM Thursday at the Foley Funeral Home with Parish Prayers at 6:00 PM. Visitation also 9:30 to 10:30 AM at the church on Friday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.
Mary Jane Kelash was born May 9, 1934 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Frank and Clara (Wruck) Kmitch. She graduated from Foley High School, class of 1952 and moved to North Minneapolis and where she worked for Honeywell until returning to Gilman. She married the love of her life, Frank Kelash on June 1, 1953 at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. After her marriage, she operated the Granite Ledge Store and also farmed with her husband. Mary Jane worked for the United States Postal Service for over 30 years with the last 18 years as Post Master for her beloved town of Gilman. Mary Jane enjoyed traveling and taking road trips to Alaska, wilderness fishing trips, camping and biking. She loved traveling in her RV and never turned down a trip. She will be remembered for her pickle sorting machine, starting the first Gilman Reunion in 1985 which has presently become, Gilman Days. She was a member of SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church and the Christian Mothers.
She is survived by her seven sons and twin daughters: Greg of Foley, Dennis of Ramey, Kevin (Coralin) of Oak Park, Jeff of Foley, Henry of Coral Springs, FL, Ann Kelash of Ogilvie, Amy Kelash of Gilman, Tim of Sauk Rapids and Galen (Shelly) of Hinkley; as well as 17 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Frank; brothers, Hank and Ray Kmitch and a great-grandson, Kyle.
