Mary Jean Filippi, 83-year-old resident of Little Falls, died Sunday, April 9, 2023 at the Little Falls Care Center in Little Falls.

Mass of Christian Burial held on Thursday, April 13 at 1:00 P.M. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Little Falls. Visitation held Thursday from 11:00 A.M. until the church service. Burial held in the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Mary’s Church Cemetery Fund.

