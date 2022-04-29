Mary Helen Rumpca was a caring wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She left this world suddenly on April 14, 2022.
Mary Helen was born to Helen and Raymond Reichkitzer on April 27, 1940, in Stillwater, Minnesota. Mary Helen graduated from Stillwater High School and later from Mankato State College with her BS degree in nursing. After passing the Minnesota State Nursing Boards, she worked at Lakeview Hospital prior to meeting and marrying James Rumpca in 1962.
Mary Helen was very passionate about life and spending time with those she loved. Not only was she a very busy mother, she also managed various departments at Village Drug in Sauk Rapids, which she and James owned and managed. Mary Helen continued her education in Interior Design. For many years she provided piano lessons to several students in the Sauk Rapids/St. Cloud area.
Mary Helen was a skilled pianist and filled their home with classical, ragtime and jazz music. She loved decorating and gardening. Mary Helen enjoyed fishing excursions, waterskiing, and snowmobiling adventures along with the solitude of cross-country skiing. She was a fitness and biking enthusiast who was very passionate about "giving back" to others, having cycled the TRAM (The Ride Across Minnesota) 15 times to raise money for the Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Society. Both James and Mary Helen traveled the world, visiting over 40 countries.
Mary Helen is survived by husband James; children James Lee (Susan), Jill (Steve) Anseth, Joelyn (Steve) Barrett, and Janette Rumpca Burley; grandchildren Amanda (Erik) Bostrom and Ryan Rumpca; brother Jack Reichkitzer; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Kay (Pete) Curtis, brother Donald (Carol) Reichkitzer, and grandchildren Adam Rumpca and BB, Grace, Miles and Mia Helen Burley.
The Mass of Christian Burial is Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at 11:00 at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Motley, MN, with visitation one hour prior.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:
André House (Ministry to the homeless and poor populations in Phoenix, AZ)
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.