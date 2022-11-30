Mary E. Geise, 69-year-old resident of rural Freeport, MN passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022 at her home surrounded by family.

Mass of Christian Burial held 11:00 AM on Thursday, December, 1, 2022, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in St. Anthony, MN with Father Julius Beckermann officiating. Burial in the Parish Cemetery. Visitation held from 4 to 8 PM on Wednesday and from 10 to 11 AM on Thursday all at the St. Anthony's Catholic Church. Christian Mothers pray the rosary Wednesday at 3:45 PM at the church. Caring for Mary and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Little Falls, MN.

