Mary “Betty” Suska, 91-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, died Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at her home. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, December 21 at 11 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Sobieski. A visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday at the Church. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Mary Elizabeth Gerads was born to Joe and Regina (Cremers) Gerads on October 6, 1928 in Albany, MN. She was raised in St. Francis, MN and attended school in Upsala until the 10th grade. Betty married the love of her life George Suska on August 29, 1950 in Sobieski, MN, where they lived and farmed until retirement. They moved to Pine Grove Manor in Little Falls in 2005. Betty then moved to Alverna Apartments in 2015 where she resided until her death. She loved the staff at Alverna, especially Joyce and Kathy. Betty worked at Munsingwear for a few years. She enjoyed spending time with her friend Annie Marsolek. Betty liked to do “word find,” play bingo, embroidery, patchwork, dancing to old time music and traveling. Betty also enjoyed baking homemade bread and cookies. She loved to spend time in her flower beds and garden. Daily mass was very important to her. She always wanted her children and grandchildren to come visit her. Betty was a long-time member of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Sobieski, MN. Left to cherish her memory are her three sons and four daughters, George Jr. Suska and wife Jane of Royalton, MN, Mary Yourczek and husband Jarett of Royalton, MN, Robert Suska of Bowlus, MN, Rosanne Pierce and husband Dick of Motley, Linda Czech and husband Florian of Big Lake, MN, Henry Suska and wife Susan of Sobieski, MN, Terry Thiry and husband Dale of Cambridge, MN; 19 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren with two more on the way. Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George; infant daughter, Donna; infant great-grandson; sister, Bernice Stangler; brother, James Gerads; daughter-in-law, Carolyn Suska and many brothers and sisters-in-law. The arrangements for Mary are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls.
