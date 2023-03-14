Mary Ann Surma, 98-year-old resident of Little Falls, died March 6, 2023 at her winter home in Sun City, AZ.

A celebration of life is being planned for family and friends in the summer of 2023. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to CHI Hospice in Little Falls: 811 2nd Street SE, Little Falls, MN 56345.

