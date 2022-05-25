Mary A. Rivetts, 86-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at St. Otto's Care Center in Little Falls.
A private family service will be held at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Burial will be held at a later date at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Little Falls, MN. Caring for Mary and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Little Falls.
Mary Ann Vilinski was born on June 10, 1935, in Little Falls, MN, to the late Jacob J. Vilinski and Anna J. (Skochenski) Vilinski. She was united in marriage to Gerald "Nick" Rivetts Sr. on September 26, 1953. The couple later divorced in 1993.
In Mary's free time, she enjoyed going to the casino, shopping at garage sales, playing bingo, cheating at her favorite game of cards, taking care of her animals, dancing and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Mary is survived by her sons, Gerald "Nick" Rivetts Jr. of Little Falls, MN, Michael Anthony Rivetts of Little Falls, MN, and Ronnie Allen (Andrea) Rivetts; daughters, Anna (Robert) Kalis and Jacqueline Michelle Wolfe; brother, Jake (Joan) Vilinski; 21 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Richard "Rick" Rivetts; brothers, Ed Vilinski, Tony Vilinski; sister, Adeline Wittwer; and some nieces and nephews.
