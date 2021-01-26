Mary Ann Pugh, 74-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away on Friday, January 22, 2021 at St. Otto’s Care Center in Little Falls. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 28, 2021, at the Shelley Funeral Chapel at 11 a.m., with Father Ben Kociemba officiating. A visitation will take place from 10-11 a.m. before the funeral. Burial will take place in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Cemetery following the service. Mary Ann Witucki was born on January 11, 1947 in Little Falls, MN, to the late George and Betty (Kronbeck) Witucki. Mary Ann attended school in Little Falls, graduating with the class of 1966. She married Jerry Pugh on May 16, 1970. Mary Ann worked at Larson Boats and Meyer Telecommunications. She also was an amazing cook at several local restaurants including, Hub Café, Pine Edge Inn, Royal Café, West Side Café and Big John’s. After Jerry passed away in 2009, Mary Ann enjoyed going to the casino, playing bingo, riding her scooter, watching her grandchildren grow and baking with them every chance she could, and being on her computer, where she met Herb Sams on January 16, 2015. Mary Ann spent the last six years with her new love, getting engaged December, 2020. Mary Ann was very outgoing and very caring, helping anyone she could. She will be greatly missed. Mary Ann is survived by her fiance, Herbert Sams; sons, Jason Pugh and Jamie Pugh of Little Falls, MN; brothers, Tim Witucki of Little Falls, MN and Duane (Cindy) Witucki of Little Falls, MN; sisters, Bonnie (Lance) Gradin of Little Falls, MN and Brenda (Dale) Gradin of Little Falls, MN; and four grandchildren, Gabriell Pugh, Michael Pugh, Kaden Pugh, and Kolton Pugh. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents, George and Betty Witucki; husband, Jerry Pugh; brothers, Bob Witucki and Edwin “Butch” Witucki.
