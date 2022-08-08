Mary Ann Justin, 93-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls.
Mass of Christian Burial held 10:30 AM on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Little Falls, MN with Father Tim Wenzel officiating. Burial will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls. Visitation held from 9:30 to 10:30 AM on Tuesday at the church. Rosary prayed at 9 AM. Caring for Mary Ann and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.
Mary Ann Evans was born June 3, 1929, in Morrison County to the late Ann (Horwath) and Joe Evans. She attended grade school in Randall, a mile and a half walk from her farm home. She graduated from St. Francis High School in Little Falls. After graduating, she worked as a secretary for Judge Fortier in Little Falls. On July 20, 1949, Mary Ann was united into marriage to Ben J. Justin at St. James Catholic Church in Randall, MN. After marriage, Ben and Mary Ann moved to St. Paul, MN where Ben worked at West Publishing Company and Mary Ann worked a Patterson Dental. After renting several apartments in St. Paul, Ben and Mary Ann bought a farm in Rosemount, MN where they lived for several years and had their first two children. Later, they moved to Ben's family farm in St. Stephen, MN. In 1956, Mary Ann and Ben purchased the Evan's family farm in Randall, MN.
Mary Ann and Ben enjoyed traveling the world. They visited Mexico, Peru, Brazil, Portugal, Spain, Morocco, Slovenia, and Italy. One of their highlights was greeting Pope John Paul II in Vatican City. Together, they spent many winters in their small park model home in Apache Junction, AZ. The family hosted exchange students Jose Sousa from Portugal from 1979-1980 and Beto Martinez from Brazil in 1982, as well as several other students over the years from Mexico and Puerto Rico.
Prior to being a member of St. Mary's, Mary Ann was a member of St. James Church in Randall, MN.
Mary Ann enjoyed her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, gardening, playing cards, singing in choral groups, crocheting, and baking. She greatly enjoyed entering her baked goods to the county fair, winning numerous purple ribbons. Her faith was very important to her. She was a member of The Daughters of Isabela, and the Christian Mother's organizations in Little Falls, and also volunteered at St. Mary's Church, St. Otto's Care Center, the Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls, senior citizen groups, Meals on Wheels, and many more. Mary Ann was also a member of the VFW Auxiliary post #9073 of Randall, MN. Mary Ann and Ben were honored as Morrison County Volunteers of the Year at the Morrison County Fair and Minnesota State Fair in 2004.
Mary Ann is survived by sons, Greg Justin (Carmen) of Tacoma, WA, Gary Justin (Sharon) of Randall, MN, Michael Justin of St. Paul, MN, Mark Justin (Jean) of Erhard, MN, Jeffery Justin (Judy) of St. Paul, MN; daughter, Kathy Loerts (Michael) of Humboldt, IA; 19 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband, Ben Justin; sister, Eleanor Thorson; brothers, Bob Evans, Larry Evans, Joe Evans; infant sister, Dorothy Evans and grandson, Joshua Justin.
