Mary Ann Justin, 93-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls.

Mass of Christian Burial held 10:30 AM on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Little Falls, MN with Father Tim Wenzel officiating. Burial will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls. Visitation held from 9:30 to 10:30 AM on Tuesday at the church. Rosary prayed at 9 AM. Caring for Mary Ann and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.