Mary Ann Hanenberg aka Mom, Nana, Grandma, G.G., of Chicago, IL, passed away peacefully on February 3, 2022, at 87 years of age.
Mary Ann was predeceased by her husband, John (during their 62nd year of marriage); daughter, Susan and grandchildren, Jesse and Ronald.
She is survived by her children, Geri (Steve), Judy (Gilbert), Linda (Patrick), Kathy (Ron), and John (Candace) as well as her grandchildren, Jennifer, Erin, Jason, Brandon, Michelle, Kyle, David, Samantha, Amy, Krystal, Cody, Sean, Anthony, Jake and 16 great grandchildren.
Mary Ann was born on August 12, 1934, to Martha (Susalski) and John Sehner in Chicago. She was raised on the north side of Chicago with her siblings, Barbara, John, and Mike. As a teenager, she enjoyed Friday night dances at church, going to the movies and visiting Riverview Amusement Park with her friends.
In 1952, she graduated from Saint Scholastica High School in Chicago and then spent the summer visiting family in Valley City, North Dakota where she met John Hanenberg who she thought was quite handsome. They were united in marriage on June 5, 1954, at St. Margaret Mary's Catholic Church in Chicago, IL. Together, they raised their six children in a small Rogers Park apartment. John and Mary Ann both worked at Jewel Food Stores until their retirement in 1994 when they moved to Little Falls, MN.
More than anything, she loved spending time with her family. Mary Ann was a proud parishioner and active member of both St. Timothy's Church in Chicago and St. Mary's Church in Little Falls. She enjoyed baking, gardening, camping, spending time outdoors, and fishing on the boat (where she always caught more fish than her husband, John).
She often watched Minnesota and Chicago Sports on TV, while her husband watched wrestling (aka RASSLIN') in the other room. Every evening, her table was formally dressed with placemats, glassware and a home cooked meal along with her evening glass of wine and dessert. Mary Ann enjoyed getting her hair and nails done and was always well put together. She had a particular fondness for salt, butter, and sugar.
Interment is pending in Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN.
