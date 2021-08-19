Mary Ann Bedausky, 64-year-old resident of Onamia, MN, passed away on Friday, August 13, 2021, at Esentia Health in Brainerd, MN. Visitation began at 7 PM on Monday, August 16, 2021, at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation. A Funeral Ceremony was held at 10 AM on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation. Interment was in the Bedausky Burial Grounds. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia. Bezhigoobiikwe, Mary Bedausky was born on October 17, 1956, in Onamia, MN, to the late George and Veronica Bedausky. She was a champion log roller, bowler, and men’s fancy feather, women’s fancy shawl, and jingle dress dancer. Mary liked to spend her time shopping for new shoes and Coach purses. She enjoyed being with her family and grandchildren. Everyone loved Mary, and she affectionately referred to everyone as “her baby.” She will be greatly missed. Mary is survived by her children, Jerome Bedausky and Brenda Bedausky Best (Lucas); grandchildren, Brent, Taryn, Rome, Logan, and George; great-grandchildren, Lyric, Tahlia, Nova, Sage, Maverick, and Braxton; adopted daughters, Fran Free (Rhonda) and Georgia Cobenais; and many loving nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Veronica Bedausky; sisters, Nancy Zeleznik, Patricia Free, Delores Rogers, Josephine Rogers, Gladys Bedausky, Georgia Bedausky, and Maxine Hunt; brothers, George Bedausky, Jr., Silas Bedausky, and Wesley Bedausky.
