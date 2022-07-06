Mary Amundson, 76-year-old resident Little Falls, died Thursday, June 16, 2022 in Little Falls.
A Celebration of Life Service was held on Tuesday, June 21 from 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. The burial was held at Oakland Cemetery in Little Falls.
Mary Waldvogel was born March 20, 1946 in Little Falls to the late Paul and Francis (Lenarz) Waldvogel. She grew up in Little Falls where she attended and graduated from St. Francis High School. She was united in marriage to Robert Amundson on October 23, 1976 in Little Falls, MN. The couple made their home in Little Falls and were blessed with two children Ann and Ray. Mary worked at Family Medical Center in Little Falls for 43 years in the medical records department.
She enjoyed dancing, shaking dice, singing, and listening to music. She treasured her time spent with family and friends especially her grandchildren, Brady and Sam. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Little Falls.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Ann Amundson of Little Falls, RJ (Erika) Amundson of Swea City, Iowa; grandchildren, Brady and Sam Swedal of Little Falls; siblings, Ray (Marge) Waldvogel of Texas, Don (Bernice) Waldvogel of Little Falls, Lawrence (Gloria) Waldvogel of Little Falls, Jerome (Arlene) Waldvogel of Little Falls, Robert (Carol) Waldvogel of Cecil, WI and Alice Norton of Milwaukee, WI; sisters-in-laws, Joyce Waldvogel and Donna Waldvogel of Little Falls and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Francis (Lenarz) Waldvogel; husband, Robert Amundson on April 30, 1989; siblings, Paul Waldvogel, Jimmy Waldvogel, Syl (Dorothy) Waldvogel, Betty Wardarski and sister-in-law, Dorothy Waldvogel.
Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is Cherishing the Memory and Celebrating the Life of Mary. 320-632-4393
