Mary A. Bellefeuille, 71-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Friday, May 14, 2021 at the St. Benedict’s Home in St. Cloud, MN. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 24, 2021 at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN with Father Mark Botzet officiating. Burial will take place in St. Stanislaus Parish Cemetery in Sobieski, MN. A visitation will be held from 9:30-11 a.m. on Monday at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Caring for Mary and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Mary was born on April 15, 1950 in Little Falls, MN to the late John and Florence (Gosiak) Pekula. She grew up in Little Falls, MN where she attended St. Francis High School. Mary was employed at St. Gabriel’s Hospital for 33 years before retiring. She also did house cleaning for private parties as well as cleaning for various local businesses. Mary enjoyed gardening, playing cards, reading, attending concerts, and doing embroidery work. She also loved spending time with all of her children, grandchildren and feeding the neighborhood cats. Mary was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. Mary is survived by sons, Michael (Laurie) Koll of Little Falls, MN and Kristopher (Molly) Bellefeuille of Little Falls, MN; daughter, Michelle Carll of Little Falls, MN; sister, Joan Jendro of Little Falls, MN; sister-in-law, Rita Pekula of Little Falls, MN; and grandchildren, Allanah Koll, Michael Hanson, Jordyn Carll, Peyton Carll, Alex Bellefeuille, Travis Bellefeuille, Morgan Bellefeuille, and Kaleb Bellefeuille and great-grandson, Davon ‘Tay Mims. Mary was preceded in death by parents, John and Florence Pekula; brothers, Leonard Pekula and James Pekula; sister-in-law, Geraldine Pekula; brother-in-law, Duane Jendro and nephew, Joe Jendro.
