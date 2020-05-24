Marvin T. Dorn, 91 year old resident of Pierz, MN, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at the Harmony House in Pierz, MN. A private family visitation and graveside service will take place at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in Pierz, MN. There will be a memorial Mass of Christian Burial scheduled at a later date when restrictions are lifted and family and friends can gather safely. Funeral arrangements are for Marvin with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN. Marvin T. Dorn was born on January 12, 1929 in Lafayette, MN to the late Hugo and Clara (Jutz) Dorn. Later, his family moved to a farm in Buckman where he grew up with his three sisters, attended school and worked on the family farm. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1954-1956. He was united in marriage to Marilyn Millner on June 11, 1958 at St. Joseph's Church in Pierz, MN. The couple made their home on a farm in Buckman Township where they farmed and raised their 7 children. In addition, during these years he worked as a plasterer, drove school bus, bought feeder pigs around Central MN, owned a Jack Frost chicken barn, and held a variety of other jobs that helped his neighbors and supported his family. In 1991, he built his retirement home in Pierz. He stayed busy by tending to his lawn and flowers, watching his grandkids, trading in the want ads for Craigslist, canning, making wine, doing Sudoku, gardening and waiting for a call from Steve for his help in the fields. One of his summer highlights was his annual Canadian fishing trip with the Zajac family and bringing his grandsons to teach and share his passion for fishing. He enjoyed traveling with his wife through all 50 states and Europe. He loved camping, hunting, fishing and playing cards with friends and family. He looked forward to the 4th of July family camping experience which continued for 38 years. He was a member of the Pierz Lion's Club, instructor and member of the Buckman Trailblazers, and an active member of St. Michael's/St. Joseph's Catholic Church for all of which he happily donated his time and energy. He will be remembered by his family and friends for his kind demeanor, quiet strength, hard work ethic, love of animals, honesty, sense of humor, devotion to family, and his strong faith in God. Marvin is survived by loving wife, Marilyn Dorn of Pierz, MN; children, Susan (Bruce) Higgins of Burnsville, MN, Karen (Larry Semler) Dorn of Minnetonka, MN, Patty (Mark) Bednar of Pierz, MN, Bob (Kathy) Dorn of Little Falls, MN, Ken (Marilyn) Dorn of Buckman, MN, Ruth (Marvin) Stuckmayer of Pierz, MN and Jeanie (Joel) Schumacher of Blaine, MN; sisters, Marion Nistler of St. Cloud, MN and Darlene Engebretson of Sartell, MN; grandchildren, Matthew Higgins, Erin Higgins, Amanda Semler, Madison Semler, Brad Bednar, Kyle Bednar, Rachel Przybilla, Brittany Varner, Mitchell Dorn, Melanie Dorn, Brady Dorn, Brent Dorn, Jadyn Dorn, Kelsi Stuckmayer, Brandon Stuckmayer, Ryan Stuckmayer, Joey Stuckmayer, Alyssa Schumacher, Tyler Schumacher, and Kaylee Schumacher; great-grandchildren, Lilah, Lainey, Bryce, Brielle, Gavin, Nora, Zoey, Braxton, Hazel, Morgan and Hank. Marvin was preceded in death by parents, Hugo and Clara Dorn; sister, Anna Mae Zajac and brothers-in-law, Andy Zajac, Norbert Nistler and George Engebretson. Pallbearers will be Matthew Higgins, Madison Semler, Brad Bednar, Mitchell Dorn, Brent Dorn, Kelsi Stuckmayer and Alyssa Schumacher.
