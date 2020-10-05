A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton at 10:30 a.m. Burial will take place immediately following at the church cemetery. Visitation will take place Monday, October 5, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton, with a Rosary at 4:30 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue the day of Mass at the church one hour prior to the service. Marvin Cyril Schlichting was born on April 17, 1946, the son of Cyril and Lorraine (Burggraff) Schlichting of Royalton. After graduating from high school, Marvin served our country in the United States Army and was deployed to Vietnam. Marvin married the love of his life, Irene Sobiech on November 20, 1967 at the St. Stanislaus Kostka Church in Bowlus. They lived all of their lives in the Royalton area. Marvin was 74 years old when he passed away at home surrounded by his family. Marvin was a beloved husband, dad, brother, grandpa, great-grandpa and friend. He will be deeply missed. Marvin is survived by his wife, Irene of Royalton; children, Joyce Schlichting of Eden Prairie, Donald (Deanna) Schlichting of Little Falls, John (Jennifer) Schlichting of Flat Rock, NC, LeRoy (Laurie) Schlichting of Minot, ND, Marie Haugen of Chaseburg, WI, and Linda (Adam) Meemken of Royalton; 18 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; siblings, Audrey Borash, Alice (Larry) Vilinski, Harvey (Rose) Schlichting, Leon (Theresa) Schlichting; in-laws, Catherine (Richard) Schwientek and Lorraine Petron. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, David Borash; nephew, Jason Schlichting; son-in-law, Greg Haugen; father and mother-in-law, Leo and Bridget Sobiech; in-laws Leona and Louie Peka, James Petron. Arrangements for Marvin are with the Emblom Brenny Funeral Chapel of Royalton.
