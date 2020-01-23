Marvin “Bud” Pettey, 93-year-old resident of Hillman, MN, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the Pierz Villa in Pierz, MN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church of Bulldog Lake, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to Mass at Church. Interment will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery (old) in Chatfield, MN at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, January 27, 2020. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia. Bud Pettey was born to Ruth and Richard Pettey in Orion Township, Chatfield, MN on November 2, 1926. He grew up in the Chatfield area. Bud served in the United States Army as a paratrooper and glider infantry. He was discharged in 1947. Bud then drove truck hauling cattle. He later farmed and was united in marriage to Catherine Lynch in September of 1952. Bud was very proud of being baptized at the age of 92. In 1963, the couple moved to the Hillman area where they bought a ranch that was very successful. He sold the ranch in 1971 and moved to his current residence. Bud was employed by Hoffman Gravel & Excavating until his retirement at the age of 77. He had many hobbies which included hunting, fishing, woodworking and an auction buyer. Bud also enjoyed beekeeping and sold honey. He was known for his large, productive garden which he loved to share. Bud enjoyed having coffee and solving the world’s problems with his “Bud”ism at Bear Trax daily. He is survived by his brother, Bob; many nieces, nephews and friends. Bud was preceded in death by his parents, Ruth and Richard; wife Catherine; brothers, Charlie and Orville; and sisters, Lois and Catherine.
