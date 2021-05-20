Martha R. Nornberg, 96-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at the St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls, MN. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at First United Church in Little Falls, at 3 p.m., with Pastor Tony Romaine officiating. A visitation will take place from 2-3 p.m. at the church. Burial will take place at a later date in Pelican, LA, next to her family. Caring for Martha and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls. Martha Rose (Lunday) Nornberg was born on September 10, 1924, in Pelican, LA, to the late William B. and Zaidee (Mason) Lunday. She graduated from Pelican High School in 1941, and graduated from Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, LA, in 1945. Following her college graduation, she married Alfred Nornberg on November 2, 1945. Together they had two sons, Ronald Gene and Kenneth Lunday. In the years following, Martha taught Home Economics at both Randall and St. Francis in Minnesota. After retirement in 1986, she divided her time between Pelican, LA, and her Minnesota homes. Martha enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening and tending to her flowers. Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Ronald (Lana) Nornberg and Kenneth (Kathleen) Nornberg; grandchildren, Chris (Michele) Nornberg, Darren (Kellee) Nornberg, William (Karla) Nornberg, Emily (Joe) Ranweiler, Jonathan Nornberg, Kyle (Jackie) Nornberg, Matthew (Jessica) Nornberg, and Kate (Cory) Mueller; niece, Jan (Randy) Greer and great-nephew, Dr. Joshua Greer; as well as many great-grandchildren and a great-great granddaughter. Martha was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Katherine Elizabeth Magee; husband, Alfred; and great-grandson, Hayes Mueller.
