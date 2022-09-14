Marlys E. Carper, 87-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at the Little Falls Care Center in Little Falls, MN.
A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN, at 12:00 P.M. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. - 12:00 P.M., on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at the Shelley Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in the Randall City Cemetery. Caring for Marlys and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Little Falls.
Marlys was born on October 3, 1934, in Minneapolis, MN, to the late William Tolhurst and Edna Powell (Christenson). She was united in marriage to the late Charles Carper, on March 3, 1954. The two raised their sons in Riverdale, MD, near Washington, D.C. Charles unexpectedly passed away in 1972, so Marlys moved back to Minnesota in 1973 with her boys. They resided in Little Falls, then Marlys went to Duluth for 15 years, then came back to Little Falls. Marlys worked as a lunch lady at Lincoln Elementary School, displaced homemaker counselor, and as an addiction assessment and treatment counselor. She also volunteered at East Pines Boys and Girls Club (bowling), GA Group Leader, and also as a voting poll worker. In her free time, Marlys loved bowling, and did so until the age of 85. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Marlys is survived by her sons, Chuck, Rob, Ken, and Rich; grandchildren, Charlie, Rhonda, Terry, Kim, Israel, Nathan, Maddie, Trevor and Tyler; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Tristin, Dylan, Keegan, Quinlan, Anna, Tyler, Jacob, Sam, Grace, Abby, Noah, and Draco.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Dan; and sister, Jerry.
