Marlyn Ann Hugaboom, 78, born on September 13, 1942, and formerly of Little Falls, MN passed away peacefully at home on June 13, 2021 in Augusta, KS. She was a para educator at Head Start for many years. She loved reading. Marlyn also collected Precious Moments and had a house full of them! On July 16, 1988, she married Tony Hugaboom in Little Falls, MN. She was preceded in death by her parents Bert and Esther Martin; sisters Beverly, Darlene, and Betty; granddaughter Brittany; grandsons Brandon, Ryan, Justin; and great-grandson Dewey. Marlyn is survived by her loving spouse Tony of Augusta, KS; children Steve Richner of Waite Park, MN, Jackie Wika of Linwood, WA, Wayne Richner of Little Falls, MN, Barbara Nelson of Brainerd, MN and Dawn Ziemer of Coon Rapids, MN; eight grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta, KS. Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 18, 2021, at Elmwood Cemetery, Augusta, KS. Memorial donations to Serenity Hospice Care, 9415 E. Harry St., Suite 306, Wichita, KS 67207.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.