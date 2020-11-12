Marlin Parker, 81-year-old resident of Silver Bay, MN, formerly of Randall, MN, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Silver Bay Veterans Home. A Funeral Service will be held at 12 noon on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church in Little Falls, MN, with Pastor Gary Hendrickson officiating. Burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 noon Wednesday at the church. Arrangements are with Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls. Marlin John Parker was born on August 9, 1939 in Long Prairie, MN to the late Ruben and Anna (Schmidt) Parker. He grew up in the Long Prairie area. Marlin entered into the United States Air Force in 1957 and served overseas in Turkey and in Europe. He was honorably discharged in 1960. Marlin was united in marriage to Violet Kezar on November 23, 1962 in Long Prairie, MN and they built their home in the Randall area. In 1981, they moved to Oklahoma, where they also built a home. Marlin worked for Honeywell for a while and was a long time employee for the telephone companies, retiring in 1999. They moved back to Randall in 2000. In his spare time, he loved to fish, and take the family out on the pontoon, but he didn’t like being in the water. He loved to work out in his garage, doing all kinds of projects, especially working with wood. Marlin was a member of the Little Falls American Legion Post #46. Marlin is survived by his wife, Violet of Randall, MN; son, Marlin (Shannan) Parker of Little Falls, MN and their children, Joe (Andrea), Matt (Nicole), John and Jeff; son, Anthony (Andrea) Parker of Suffolk, VA and their children Riley and Zach; daughter, Cheryl (David) Barnes of Little Falls and their children, Kevin (Kara), Corey, Cameron and Kaleb; brother, Hillmer (Andy) Parker of Brainerd, MN; sisters-in-law, Marion and Millie; brothers-in-law, Bob and Riley; seven great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Marlin was preceded in death by his parents, Ruben and Anna Parker; in-laws, George and Alice Kezar and grandson, Samuel.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.